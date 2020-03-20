AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is living up to its slogan "no store does more."

The Texas grocery chain said in an effort to keep its customers and employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak, it is installing "sneeze guards" at registers.

"H-E-B is committed to the health and wellness of our customers and partners," an H-E-B spokesperson told KVUE. "H-E-B is going above and beyond our already-strict protocols of enhanced hygiene and personal wellness measures as well as the sanitization of our stores to create the best shopping experience."

The sneeze guards were first installed in Houston, but the company plans on installing them in all of its stores over the next few days.

H-E-B also announced on March 20 it is giving raises to its hourly employees through April 12.

If your job was impacted by COVID-19, the grocery store is hiring short-term workers to help with the increased demand.

For all of the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Friday, go here.

