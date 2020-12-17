Health care workers not mandated to receive coronavirus vaccine

Policies at several San Antonio hospitals only ask for consent from employees who wish to get immunized.

SAN ANTONIO — While thousands of medical workers are lining up to get the coronavirus vaccine across Texas, there are some on the frontlines who aren’t rushing to get immunized and instead are questioning whether the shot is mandated.

“In large, our health care workers are really excited,” said Dr. Robert Leverence, chief medical officer for UT Heath San Antonio.

Employees at UT Health San Antonio are not required to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to Leverence.

“We’re not mandating this vaccine for our employees only because it’s been approved under the emergency use authorizations," he said. "So we don’t feel like we can mandate it."

KENS 5 heard back from Baptist, CHRISTUS and University health systems—representatives at each of them say it's up to employees to decide whether they want to get vaccinated.

Leverence also stressed some people have certain medical conditions that could prevent them from getting immunized right away.

“If you get the vaccine, it’s likely to protect you with a 90% effectiveness. On the other hand though, as we mentioned, there are some people who cannot get the vaccine and so the only way they are going to get protected is through herd immunity,” he said.

San Antonio-based attorney Joseph Hoelscher said that while Texas is an at-will state, medical conditions that fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act could prove to be an exemption to being disciplined.

Hoelscher addressed employers in general, saying religious beliefs could be another reason for people not to get vaccinated.

“They might be covered by the Civil Rights Act. That said, in the past, engaging in behavior that’s unsafe has not been found to be protected by the Civil Rights Act,” Hoelscher said.

Time will tell if there are future legal cases involving employee-employer disputes.