'We’re really fighting against ourselves': Local health experts say mask mandate removal is premature

Doctors are urging Texans to continue wearing masks and to practice social distancing, despite Gov. Abbott’s new order that lifts the mask mandate on March 10.

SAN ANTONIO — Health experts on the frontline of the pandemic are urging Texans to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s rollback on COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Almaleh, medical director for WellMed vaccination clinics and physician leaders on the COVID-19 task force for WellMed, has been helping vaccinate thousands of local Texans. He says Abbott’s new executive order is a dangerous setback.

"We're really fighting against ourselves," Almaleh said. "We’re near the finish line right now. We have three vaccines that are authorized for use and we’re vaccinating well over a million (people) in this country. We’re moving in the right direction and now would not be the time to let up on our safety measures."

KENS 5 also spoke to Dr. Anil Mangla, the former chief epidemiologist and assistant director for communicable diseases at San Antonio's Metro Health Department. He was also the former former state epidemiologist for Georgia. and currently serves as the epidemiology program management lead for DC- Department of Health.

“This is an absurd, inconsistent decision regarding where we are at the pandemic at this moment,” said Mangla. “The amount of work everybody has done, including the citizens, over the past year is almost going to be moot.”

He says Texas has yet to reach herd immunity and, nationwide, the outlook is concerning.

“We have seen a shift in the trajectory of this pandemic. Over the past six weeks, we have seen a decrease. However, when we look at the past week, we have seen a 2% increase in cases, and this 2% means we are about to see, or expect to see, almost a fourth wave,” he explained.