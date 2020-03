SAN ANTONIO — A health care provider who works at Haven for Hope has tested positive for coronavirus.

CentroMed said the patient worked at the Sarah E. Davidson Clinic at the homeless shelter.

The patient was tested after coming in contact Friday with a family member who tested positive for the disease.

CentroMed said staff at the Davidson Clinic -- as well as La Paloma de Paz Shelter Clinic, which shares staff with the Davidson Clinic -- have been told to quarantine.