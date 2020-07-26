Harris County Pct. 5 deputy dies from COVID-19

Deputy Mark Brown died Saturday due to COVID-19, officials said. He was 53 year old.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy passed away Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

He has been identified as Deputy Mark Brown. He was 53 year old.

Brown served in law enforcement for 23 years. He spent his final three years as a deputy with Precinct 5, which he joined in March 2017.

His career in law enforcement initially started with the Hempstead Police Department and included 18 years of service as a Spring Branch ISD police officer.

“Mark Brown represented the very best of Precinct 5,” said Constable Heap. “Whether he was on patrol or investigating an unsolved case, he was a dedicated and hard-working deputy who sought only to protect our residents and see that justice was served.”

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:

Deputy Brown was a Houston native and graduated from Spring Woods High School in 1985.

He was named a 2nd team All-American baseball player while studying criminal justice at Dallas Baptist University in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle, and four children, Christopher, Isabella, Abigail, and Jacob.

Funeral arrangements are pending.