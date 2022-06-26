Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tested positive for COVID one day after attending Pride Houston's 365 Parade downtown.
Hidalgo made the announcement on Twitter.
She said she tested negative on Saturday, the day of the parade, but retested on Sunday and it came back positive.
She said she's isolating and feeling the "usual symptoms."
Hidalgo said she is vaccinated and is also boosted to her age eligibility.
She was at the parade alongside local Rep. Sylvia Garcia.
Photos on Hidalgo's Twitter page show her interacting with people at the parade: