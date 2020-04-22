HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Hidalgo is expected to announce an order requiring residents ages 10 and older to cover their nose and mouth when outside the home.

The order is set to begin Monday, April 27 and will last for 30 days, multiple sources tell KHOU 11 News.

The details are expected to be released later today at a 3 p.m. press conference. Watch live here.

We've learned the county's order requiring face coverings will also apply to the City of Houston, similar to the join "stay-at-home" order, which is still in effect.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday is expected to announce an initiative to help provide masks to those in need.

RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine

RELATED: Tips on how to properly use a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic

Officials in both the San Antonio and Dallas County areas have issued similar rules for face coverings in public as the COVID-19/coronavirus panedmic continues.

Right now a "stay home" order remains in effect in both unincorporated Harris County and the City of Houston until April 30.

On Tuesday, Dallas County commissioners voted to extend their "safer-at-home" order in North Texas through May 15.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: San Antonio mask rules start Monday as coronavirus cases top 1,000

RELATED: Dallas County requires residents to wear 'cloth coverings'

RELATED: Protesters, Trump pressure states to reopen; Celebs host 'One World: Together At Home'

RELATED: Doctors at smaller practices say they're not getting enough PPE during coronavirus pandemic

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.