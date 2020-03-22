CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 has already taken its toll on many businesses, including a theater that people call home.

The Managing Director of Harbor Playhouse, Dora Canales, says for the first time ever -- they closed their curtains and shut off the bright lights until further notice.

Canales says aside from shutting down, management was forced to lay off all their employees.

Canales says the entire staff at Harbor Playhouse knew in their heart, this was the right thing to do.

"In agreement, we wanted something to come back to and we couldn't keep the doors open just ongoing without giving them sources we would definitely need to pick up the ball and keep going again," said

If you'd like to help and donate to Harbor Playhouse, you can head over to their website.

