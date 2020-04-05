National Nurses Week begins on Wednesday and H-E-B is looking to show their appreciation for the frontline workers who are making a difference in their communities and they need your help.

The Texas grocery story chain has partnered with hospitals in Austin, Corpus Christi, Houston, Laredo, San Antonio, Temple and Waco and they want you to nominate a team of nurses. The first 4,000 nurses nominated will receive flowers and plants delivered by Favor.

To nominate a nurse, just click here.

More stories on KCENTV.com

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million

Discounts and freebies for health care workers during Nurses Week

Local veteran released from hospital to cheers after recovering from COVID-19