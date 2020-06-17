H-E-B stores in Bexar County to require masks after Judge Wolff's executive order

“H-E-B has worked closely with Judge Wolff and we appreciate his hard work and dedication in keeping the health and safety of Bexar County residents a top priority. In collaboration with the local order and our government officials, effective Monday June 22, H-E-B stores in Bexar County will require masks or facial coverings to be used by all customers. The CDC and State health officials strongly support the use of facial coverings in public as a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the COVID crisis, H-E-B has worked closely with the Governor and his staff and we appreciate the collaborative work and advocacy to help keep Texans safe.”