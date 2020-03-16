SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced that they will be hiring short-term workers in San Antonio and across Texas to stock shelves, help customers and bag groceries to meet increased demand amid coronavirus fears.

"Texans rely on H-E-B in times of need, and we’re committed to serving our Customers through every challenge," they said on their website. "We’re looking for some short term support for our stores. Texans helping Texans, that's the H-E-B Way."

If you've been to an H-E-B recently, you might have encountered lines more crowded than the shelves. The grocer has warned customers against panic buying and implemented a series of changes in the past week, including reducing hours, offering free curbside pickup, and placing limits on purchasing a variety of in-demand goods.

Now, H-E-B is adding staff to help those long lines move a little more quickly and keep products on the shelves. Here are the hourly rates for the temporary positions, which they said may last for 30-60 days.

Bagger: $9.50/hour

Cashier: $13.50/hour

Daytime Stocker: $13.50/hour

Overnight Stocker: $15.00/hour

According to the company hours for the overnight role vary, but it will typically be 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. They added that if you enjoy the experience, they'll direct you to the full-time application process.

In addition to helping H-E-B serve customers, these temporary jobs may help Texans who are suddenly out of work as the country prioritizes social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.