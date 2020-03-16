HOUSTON — As residents across the state flock to grocery stores amid the coronavirus crisis, companies like H-E-B, Kroger and Randall’s need more hands to keep shoppers organized and shelves stocked.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and store representatives from the major grocery chains announced Monday these grocery chains have no plans to shut down— and even more good news؅؅ — they’re hiring.

If you have been temporarily laid off, that may be an option for some.

In the Houston area, positions range from floor workers and managers to pharmacy technicians and overnight stockers. Both part-time and full-time positions are available.

Applications should be submitted online at the following websites:

H-E-B positions at careers.heb.com.

Kroger positions at jobs.kroger.com.

Randall’s positions at albertsonscompanies.com/carreers/randalls-careers.html

Fiesta positions at fiestamart.com/careers

Walmart positions at careers.walmart.com

During the press conference, Turner emphasized that grocery stores are not shutting down, and there are no problems with the food supply chain. The mayor also said water in city of Houston is safe.

He added that panic-buying is what is clearing the shelves.

“Just buy what you need, and be sensitive to the needs of others,” he said. Think about healthcare workers and first responders who are working nonstop.

In the meantime, stores are making adjustments to manage the surge in business such as changing store hours, placing limits on certain products and encouraging the use of pick-up services like Kroger's ClickList or H-E-B's Curbside.

H-E-B said it is planning to shift employees from some “less necessary” departments, such as floral departments, to help with other services including curbside delivery or restocking.

