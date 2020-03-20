TEXAS, USA — Coronavirus poses a unique risk to senior citizens, so Texas businesses are stepping up to keep them safe and stocked up.

A new partnership between H-E-B and Favor will allow seniors to get the groceries they need without leaving their homes or even interacting with another person.

“There’s no such thing as being too cautious with our seniors at this time," said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. "We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,”

Here's how it works:

Call H-E-B's senior support line at 1-833-397-0080 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. any day of the week. You can also place your orders on Favor’s website, or by downloading the Favor app and searching for “H-E-B”.

You can order up to 25 items from a curated list.

A Favor delivery runner will personally shop for the order at a local H-E-B.

The runner will leave the order at your doorstep to further promote social distancing.

All delivery and service fees will be waived for the first 30 days of the program, but there is a $10 tip automatically included for the Favor runner.

This new program follows a string of changes from H-E-B as coronavirus spreads and continues to impact daily life.

