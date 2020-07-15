Gov. Greg Abbott announces emergency COVID-19 funding for local governments

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million of funds to assist cities and counties in response to COVID-19.
The funds will come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.
The first round of emergency funds will be $7 million and will be distributed this week.
Funds from the CESF Program will go towards first responder overtime and hazard pay, equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, social distancing and personal protective gear, county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates as well as reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.