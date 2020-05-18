Governor Abbott to announce more reopening plans Monday

Phase 1 allowed restaurants, retail, museums and churches to open at 25 percent capacity. The governor said his next announcement would address bars.

HOUSTON — Big changes are coming to Texas this week. Gyms will be allowed to open at a limited capacity.

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce even more businesses will reopen soon.

During several recent interviews, including one with KHOU 11’s Mia Gradney, Abbott was very optimistic about the state’s progress reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase 1 of the Open Texas plan allowed restaurants, retail, museums and churches to open at 25 percent capacity.

The governor said his 2 p.m. Monday announcement would likely address bars reopening.

“For businesses already open, considering opening them up more. For businesses that are not open right now, considering allowing them to open. Listen, we've been talking to bars every single day about safe strategies they can use that really alter the way bars work. You know, bars are intended to bring people together at a time when we need to have distancing taking place. But the bars have offered up great strategies. I have a team of four doctors that evaluate all of these strategies and we look forward to be making an announcement on Monday.” Abbott said on Friday.

But as more and more business welcome back customers, the number of Texans testing positive for COVID-19 continues to climb.

The governor said he’s not concerned about a surge in cases exceeding hospital capacity.