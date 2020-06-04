SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is expected to give an update Monday on the coronavirus efforts going on Texas.

A news conference is expected to start at 2 p.m.

Last week, the governor emphasized his office's efforts to increase hospital space in preparation for an increase in coronavirus patients. He said there was a 142 percent increase in hospital bed space.

The governor also said the "stay at home" orders in Texas are working and we are seeing those efforts pay off.

The latest numbers show there are 7,294 cases of coronavirus and 140 deaths in the state of Texas, according to Johns Hopkins University.

