AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update on the state of Texas' response to the coronavirus.
As per Gov. Abbott's orders, many businesses throughout the state were allowed to reopen at a limited capacity beginning last Friday, May 1.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update on the state of Texas' response to the coronavirus.
As per Gov. Abbott's orders, many businesses throughout the state were allowed to reopen at a limited capacity beginning last Friday, May 1.