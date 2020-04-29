AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott hinted at keeping the Texas alcohol-to-go sales permanently in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Abbott tweeted, "Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever."

This comes after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) stated that restaurants opening May 1 can continue selling alcohol to go. The TABC also indicated these restaurants must have a 25% occupancy limit and follow all other standards for restaurants in the Governor's Report to Open Texas.

RELATED:

'Retail to-go' does not mean mixed drinks to-go, TABC says

'The models have been proven ineffective and way wrong all along' | Gov. Abbott explains May 1 reopening date

Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says

In a press conference on Monday, April 27, the governor announced the stay-at-home executive order will expire on April 30 and will not be renewed at this time. Gov. Abbott also announced the opening of several types of businesses, including restaurants, that will be able to re-open on May 1.

RELATED:

If restaurants decide to open on May 1, here's how things could look inside

Reopening Texas: Your questions answered

Local governments can’t overrule State order for reopening businesses in Texas

Phase one of the re-opening of Texas businesses is scheduled to begin May 1, and Gov. Abbott said if the virus remains contained, phase two could begin by May 18.

WATCH: Confusion lingers over TABC rules on selling alcohol to-go

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

New data shows Texas is not ready to reopen, expert says

'If you don't want to go out, don't go out' | Gov. Greg Abbott discusses his plan for reopening Texas in KVUE interview

Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says