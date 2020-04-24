Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to reveal the next steps of his team's plan to slowly reopen Texas.

An announcement on details of those steps could come as early as Monday.

This week, restrictions were relaxed on a few different areas, including elective surgeries. Health care facilities were allowed to resume elective surgeries as hospitals were not as overwhelmed as initially predicted.

Retail is another area where restrictions relaxed this week. Starting Friday, non-essential businesses that have been closed due to coronavirus are allowed to open with curbside pickup. You can view a list of San Antonio malls and stores participating in "retail-to-go" here.

State parks also opened on Monday with some restrictions. You can view those here.

Looking ahead, Governor Abbott said Thursday that hair salons, restaurants, and theaters could open in early May.

Below is tentative timeline for reopening businesses in Texas:

Stage 1 – April 17

Reopening businesses that pose little to no threat of spreading COVID-19

Stage 2 – April 27

Additional openings after receiving additional input from medical experts

Stage 3 – May

More openings will be announced once it is determined that testing capabilities are able to detect and contain outbreaks of COVID-19.

Important dates:

Schools will not reopen this semester.

April 20: State parks will reopen (visitors still required to stay 6 feet apart)

April 22: Current restrictions on elective surgeries will be loosened. Increased standards for nursing homes and assisted living facilities

April 24: All stores in Texas will be able to operate "retail-to-go"

