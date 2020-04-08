Gov. Abbott announces opening of McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility

Governor Greg Abbott announced the opening of the McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility Tuesday.

The governor said it will be converted to help the region's hospital capacity needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rio Grande Valley region has been hit particularly hard and seen a surge in coronavirus-related deaths in recent weeks. The Governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.