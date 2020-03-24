AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will update the state efforts to fight the coronavirus Tuesday.

A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Governor Abbott issued two executive orders aimed at opening up hospital beds in preparation for an influx of coronavirus patients. He also ordered the Texas National Guard to put up temporary medical facilities. He did not issue a state-wide "stay at home" order, but instead left it to individual cities and towns to decide on restrictions.

Both San Antonio and Houston announced "stay home, work safe" orders on the heels of Gov. Abbott's

The total number of cases as of Monday evening in Texas was 720, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nine deaths have also been reported in the state of Texas.

