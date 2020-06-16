Gov. Abbott to give update on state's hospital capacity

This comes as Texas sees its fourth straight day of record numbers of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to give an update on the state's hospital capacity.

The governor will be joined by Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

This comes as Texas sees its fourth straight day of record numbers of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases Monday. On June 12, the state saw 2,166 people in the hospital. That number rose to 2,242 on June 13 and 2,287 on June 14.

Cases continue to spike across the state, in both larger cities and smaller cities and towns. Take a look at the 14-moving average of new daily cases in the state as of Monday afternoon:

Here in Bexar County, there has also been a recent uptick in cases after businesses started reopening. Take a look at the 14-day moving average of new daily cases in Bexar County as of Monday evening:

Texas is also in the middle of Stage 3 of the governor's economic reopening plan which allows restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and other businesses to operate at 50% capacity. Some areas, including Austin, have urged local businesses to voluntarily reduce capacity below that during this recent spike in coronavirus cases.