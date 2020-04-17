SAN ANTONIO — With a road map to now go by from President Donald Trump, Gov. Abbott will announce today his plan to gradually re-open Texas.

He's expected to hold a news conference at noon Friday, which will be streamed here on KENS5.com.

Earlier this week, he announced he would be going over details on jump starting the economy but emphasized it would be gradual and not everything would open all at once.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, there have been 16,455 total cases reported in the state. There have also been 393 coronavirus-related deaths reported.

