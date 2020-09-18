Bar owner fights to stay in business after Gov. Abbott doesn't budge on reopening

On Thursday, Abbott said restaurants, retail stores and gyms can go from 50 percent capacity to 75 percent capacity as the state sees a decline in coronavirus cases.

SAN ANTONIO — John Eguia owns Bond's 007 Rock Bar. He said it's been a downtown San Antonio attraction for 20 years, but the coronavirus pandemic could stop the show.

"By the end of December, we're probably going to go under," Eguia said.

Eguia was hopeful Governor Greg Abbott would give them a second chance by now. On Thursday, Abbott said restaurants, retail stores and gyms can go from 50 percent capacity to 75 percent capacity as the state sees a decline in coronavirus cases.

"Just yesterday, we had the lowest number of hospitalizations in the past three months," Abbott said.

He didn't budge on reopening bars. Abbott said bars are "nationally recognized as coronavirus-spreading locations". According to the Washington Post, bars are still closed in 30 states, along with Washington D.C.

Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez runs the new COVID Recovery Clinic for University Health System. She said many people go to bars to socialize and meet new people, two things that don't mix well in a pandemic.

"Getting in big groups right now, it's still dangerous," Verduzco-Gutierrez said. "Bars are seen as hot spots. It's not like restaurants where you come with certain people and you sit at a small table and you're socially distanced from other tables."

Verduzco-Gutierrez added that when people are drinking, they may be less likely to follow the rules.

"If you're drinking, you're not wearing a mask," Verduzco-Gutierrez said. "They may lose inhibitions, may be more likely to not do social distancing and not take all the precautions that should be taken."

Eguia said when they were able to reopen for a few weeks over the summer, they were very careful.

"When we were open, the short time that they allowed us to open, we couldn't allow anyone at the bar, we had a single line, social distancing, we followed all the guidelines," Eguia said.

He said if restaurants can serve, drinks, he doesn't see why they can't do the same.

"And they still allow them to do it with people sitting at the bar," Eguia said.

Eguia thinks it's about time Abbott levels the playing field.

"We don't want to break any rules and want to stay in business," Eguia said. "This is a well-known spot, people have been coming here for years."