Gov. Abbott says bars can reopen to 50% capacity on Oct. 14, but county judges have to opt-in

The 50% occupancy limitation only applies to inside areas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement.

Updated at 4:18 p.m. with additional details about the reopening plan.

Texas bars can reopen for the first time since June, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

According to Gov. Abbott, effective Oct. 14, county judges can opt-in to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity inside, and all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. There is no occupancy limit outdoors.

Bar employees are not counted towards the capacity limit, according to the governor.

All employees and customers must wear face coverings over their nose and mouths when they cannot maintain at least six feet of social distancing, according to the governor. Masks must be worn by customers not seated at a table.

The governor said that bars may only allow groups of up to six people to sit together at a table.

These reopenings will be allowed for those counties in regions with COVID-19 hospitalizations that are less than 15% of hospital capacity, the governor said. County judges must also assist in enforcing health protocols.

The TABC said Wednesday that a certification form and instructions will be house on its website, along with details about what counties have allowed bars to reopen.

TABC officials said they would work close with county governments, industry members and the state to provide guidelines.

Two groups who support Texas wineries and distilleries lauded the governor's choice, pointing to economic crisis caused by the pandemic in those industries.

"We’ve made clear that our businesses can safely reopen, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to throw open our doors once again to Texans ready to taste and buy Texas wines," said Patrick Whitehead, president of Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association and Texas Winery PAC board member.

The wine industry in Texas pays more than $1 billion in state and local taxes annually, Whitehead said.

The groups also said that wineries and distilleries should be considered separate from bars, if future closures become necessary.

The announcement comes after Abbott tweeted Monday that COVID-19 numbers "remained contained," and he would be announcing more reopenings soon. The tweet included a GIF of two beer mugs and "Cheers!"

Prior to this announcement, only bars with permits to sell food and those that reclassified as restaurants have been allowed to reopen since late August.

At that time, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) changed its guidance to allow businesses to use alcohol sales projections or show that they recently had less than 51% alcohol sales in order to apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate. If granted, the businesses could then reopen as restaurants.