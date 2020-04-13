AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will announce a "small business initiative" on Monday.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Over the weekend, he extended the state's disaster declaration to secure resources as the fight against COVID-19 continues. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Abbott said an executive order regarding plans to the reopen Texas businesses is expected to come sometime the week of April 12.

Abbott didn't offer additional details on the executive order but said the state was focusing on protecting lives while also restoring livelihoods. He said the state is working with the White House on the process and any reopening would have to be gradual.

"You can't just open up all businesses all of the sudden, because if that were to happen we would see a rise in the coronavirus again," Abbott told KENS 5's sister station KVUE. "So what we will be talking about next week is an executive order talking about how we're going to go about this process of opening up business, and that must include the appropriate medical strategies to make sure that we are not going to be increasing the spread of the coronavirus."

The latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University show there are 13,886 cases of coronavirus in Texas, and 296 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

