SAN ANTONIO — Goodwill Industries of San Antonio is offering virtual services for people need a job due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the services are career coaching, resume writing, job interview coaching and job search assistance. The Good Careers Center will switch to virtual services to help job seekers safely.

Goodwill also put together a resource page that includes a list of employers currently hiring and job search links and information.

San Antonio has seen record amounts of people seeking job assistance since the pandemic forced many businesses to close or lay off workers.

“While the COVID-19 situation is currently affecting our economy and job opportunities are becoming more challenging to find, Goodwill San Antonio is dedicated, now more than ever, to continue providing meaningful education and employment services to the community as we have done for the past 75 years,” said Angelique De Oliveira, chief mission services officer for Goodwill San Antonio.

Goodwill says it has temporarily suspended its public facing operations to include its retail stores and donation locations in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

To learn more about Goodwill San Antonio’s resources for job seekers, visit www.goodwillsa.org/employers-hiring or contact a Careers Services Associate by phone at (210) 756-4800 or via email at GCCManagement@goodwillsa.org.

RELATED: 61% of Texas restaurant workers out of a job, industry group estimates

RELATED: President Trump expected to sign $500B aid bill as US deaths surpass 50K

RELATED: 26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit