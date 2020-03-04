SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a fifth Declaration of Public Health Emergency addendum Friday further clarifying what could remain open in San Antonio under the city's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order.

Under the addendum, all municipal and private golf courses and driving ranges will close beginning 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 3.

The addendum states that golf and frisbee play must stop at these locations until further notice.

Golf courses and driving ranges were still allowed to be open and in operation under the mayor's original stay-at-home order.

On Wednesday, April 1, Alamo City Golf Trail President Andrew Peterson told KENS 5 over the phone they are practicing and stressing social distancing to their golfers and, effective Thursday, they’re no longer allowing guests into their clubhouse. It's a move meant to safeguard employees and patrons.

342 Bexar County residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of 6:20 Friday, April 3.

