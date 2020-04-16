SAN ANTONIO — Gold's Gym announced that due to the impact of coronavirus, they will permanently close 30 locations across the country, including three in San Antonio.

The locations on Evans Road, Prue Road, and in Hill Country Village will all be shutting down for good, according to identical posts on their respective Facebook pages.

"Our focus is and always will be on our members and we will be emailing you with updates on what this means for your membership, pre-paid dues and services soon," the post said.

"This includes seamlessly transferring your membership to another nearby Gold’s Gym location where possible, or working to find ways to help you continue your fitness journey in situations where a physical Gold’s Gym location will no longer be available in your market."

The company owns nearly 700 locations around the world.

