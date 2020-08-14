Furniture store offers special back to school deal for San Antonio area teachers

A local retailer is offering $20 off a chair to educators who show their district ID. If the chair costs less than $20, then it's free.

SAN ANTONIO — A local retailer is giving teachers an offer to help them start the school year comfortably - whether it’s from home, or the classroom.

Demand for home office furniture is on the rise as people spend more time working from home. For Office Furniture Liquidations in Leon Valley, which sells used furniture from hotels and other businesses, anticipating realities like that has been a big part of how the store is weathering the coronavirus storm.

“We knew work from home was going to be a very important factor for a lot of our customers, and we wanted to be ready,” said marketing director Nan Palmero. “We’ve been working with our vendors and partners around the country to try to source those things and drive them in by 18-wheeler to be ready.”

He said that as schools start virtual learning, that same logic extends to students.

“When you have a young child, they grow up quickly," Palmero said. "And so, people want a small desk, but they want it to work with their kid for a while.”

Recognizing that many teachers are going to have to change the way they conduct their classes; they are offering $20 off any chair. Teachers just need to show a district-issued ID. That includes everything up to the cost of the chair, so if the chair is less than $20, it would be free.

“It’s one small way of the many ways we choose to give back to the people that help make us successful,” Palmero said. “Teachers are a big part of that, and we know that the work that they do is very important.”

He said teachers have driven from as far away as Laredo to get the chair discount, but he wants to make sure as many teachers as possible are able to take advantage.

“If you see this story and you’ve got a teacher that you love or that you just don’t hate, let them know that this offer is available to them,” he said. “We want to help as many backs as we can try to be comfortable during their work and their studies.”