Funeral plans announced for Bexar County official who died from coronavirus

The funeral service for Kyle Coleman, Bexar County's Emergency Management Coordinator is set for 9 a.m. Friday at Freeman Colliseum.

SAN ANTONIO — A funeral service will be held for Kyle Coleman, Bexar County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, who passed away after having been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The service will take place 9 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Freeman Coliseum, according to Bexar County officials.

A procession will begin around 7:30 a.m. at Olinger-Saenz Mortuary, located at 6614 South Flores. Coleman’s body will be taken to Freeman Coliseum after passing by the Fire Marshal’s Office, the County Courthouse in downtown and the county's Emergency Operation Center.

Attendance requires a RSVP and will run as a drive-up style service with no one being allowed outside their vehicles.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county fire marshal and Coleman’s relatives will give brief remarks will speak at the funeral.

The Department of Public Safety and Methodist AirCare will also conduct a flyover.