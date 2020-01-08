From line dances to testing lines: Cowboys Dancehall pivots during a pandemic

There's no music, no drinks, and no dancing. Why are people still showing up at Cowboys Dancehall?

SAN ANTONIO — There's no music, no drinks and no dancing. So why are people still showing up at Cowboys Dancehall?

With bars shut down until further notice, Public Relations Director Danny Perez said they're putting their parking lot to good use.

"We know we offer great entertainment, but in times like this, we need to reach out and do what we can to help out," Perez said.

About three weeks ago, Perez said a team from Davies Med Clinic reached out wanting to set up shop.

With Cowboys being so close to Loop 410, Perez knew they were an ideal location. Without hesitation, he welcomed them in.

"We're going through a crisis and we felt we needed to do this," Perez said.

The site is open seven days a week. No appointment is necessary and it costs $70 per person.

"The cars line up and a nurse comes to their car," Perez said. "They get their antibodies test within minutes and then the COVID test is a 24-hour turnaround."

At the beginning of the pandemic, Cowboys made adjustments to keep its customers safe. They did temperature checks and let in fewer people. Governor Greg Abbott didn't let that go on for long.

"We've been closed since March," Perez said. "We opened back up for maybe a week and then we were closed down."

Perez isn't sure when they'll be able to reopen, but he'd rather be part of the solution than just sit around.

"We're proud to do it," Perez said. "If this is what we can offer the community at this time, we're blessed and honored to di it."