High school football returns to San Antonio's gridirons, largely sans pandemic protocols

"We now put that onus on the patron, to come in and practice whatever safe practices they want,” SAISD's athletic directors said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas high school football season began in earnest Friday, largely without uniform coronavirus protocols for fans.

Last year, the state athletic governing body limited capacity inside stadiums. In some facilities, schools used barriers to space fans six feet apart.

Despite a pandemic-worst spike in coronavirus transmission, there are effectively no broad capacity restrictions this season. Each district is responsible for setting its own rules.

San Antonio ISD is encouraging fans to be responsible. It will not mandate masks or social distancing.

“Going into this year, with the vaccinations and everybody hopefully getting vaccinated, we didn’t see the need,” SAISD Athletic Director Brian Clancy said. “We now put the onus on the patron to come in and practice whatever safe practices they want to practice.”

There are, however, some coronavirus-related differences at Alamo Stadium, one of the district’s facilities. There, fans cannot buy paper tickets anymore.

Instead, they’ll scan a QR code at the gate which allows them entry without exchanging money, paper or germs.

“It just makes everything smoother,” Clancy said.

For similar safety reasons, the district is attempting to sell more pre-packaged food instead of prepared food.

Clancy noted that Alamo Stadium, in particular, is large enough for fans to sit in pods without spreading germs. Most people attending Friday’s game between Lanier and CC King wore masks and distanced.

“We were practicing social distancing before it was cool,” Clancy chuckled.

Northeast ISD Athletic Director Kelly Parker said his district will not make special coronavirus accommodations for fans, either.

They’ve asked fans to check for symptoms before attending the game and recommending masking. It will not mandate a face covering, though, or institute capacity restrictions.

“We’re asking people to be responsible,” Parker wrote in an email.