KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Protesters lined up outside of West Town Mall in Knoxville in support of the #FreeTN movement on Sunday, April 19.

The group wants the Tennessee state government to reopen businesses and allow workers to go back to their jobs after the statewide Stay at Home order was extended last week.

The order, initially put in place on March 31, closed all non-essential businesses in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Gov. Lee extends Stay at Home order through April 30, announces plan to reopen Tennessee economy in phases, starting May

Since the pandemic made its way to Tennessee, the state has seen a record-breaking spike in unemployment applications.

RELATED: State moves weekly unemployment certification to staggered schedule

RELATED: Tennessee new weekly unemployment claims down, but still far above pre-pandemic levels

Governor Bill Lee said there are plans to reopen the state economy in phases starting in May, but some Tennesseans want relief to come sooner.

"Our whole neighborhood is affected by this. Most of us are furloughed. We're going to lose our houses. Small businesses are going under left and right," said Ashley Masengill, who was participating in the protest. "We don't want to live off the government. We want our jobs back. We want our lives back."

As states across the nation work to handle these economic concerns, health officials stress the importance of social distancing and being careful about how states open back up.

RELATED: How social distancing can stop the quick spread of COVID-19

"If we open up too quickly and if everybody starts interacting too quickly, we are going to be spreading the virus more quickly," said Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease for the Knox County Health Department. "We're going to get more cases and we're going to spike up."

RELATED: Data suggests COVID-19 is becoming a leading cause of death in Tennessee

RELATED: 7,070 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 3,344 recoveries & 148 deaths

Even as many face economic troubles, studies suggest most Americans are not quite ready to go back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent Gallup poll shows four out of five Americans want to wait and see what develops further with the virus before resuming their normal routines.

RELATED: Free drive through COVID-19 testing kicks off in Tennessee

RELATED: Here's what it's actually like to do COVID-19 drive thru nose swab testing

RELATED: Stimulus Spending: How far does your check go in East TN?

RELATED: How to stay positive, cope with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic