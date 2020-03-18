SAN ANTONIO — The Freeman Coliseum has been opened as a pre-approved testing site for coronavirus, according to a release from Bexar County officials.

Testing is available for individuals who have been pre-approved by a doctor, first responders, healthcare workers and VIA bus drivers.

Individuals seeking testing must be pre-approved and have a scheduled appointment; if you have not been pre-approved for testing and/or you do not have an appointment, you will be turned away.

The site has the capacity to administer up to 16 tests per hour.

Anyone who believes that they may have been exposed to the virus and have symptoms should call their physician or an urgent care clinic for assessment.

If you need to make an appointment, you can request one here.