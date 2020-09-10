Free flu shot drive-thru event happening this weekend

This is the second large-scale flu shot event being held in San Antonio. You must register online in advance.

SAN ANTONIO — Need a flu shot? You can get a free one in the drive-thru event happening Saturday, October 10 - so long as you register in advance.

It's happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the west side at Nelson Wolff Stadium, located at 5757 US-90 West, with people being asked to enter through Callaghan Road.

Medical professionals from University Health System will set up in the parking lot to administer the flu vaccines, with participants receiving their shot in their own vehicle.

Event organizers said most major insurances will be accepted. Also, vaccines will be available for those without insurance.

To protect the health and safety of everyone involved during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protocols will be in place to ensure mask use and proper social distancing practices are followed for everyone - including participants and volunteers at the event.

Last month, about 2,000 people turned out for a similar flu shot drive held at the parking lot of the Freeman Coliseum. It is unknown if a third event will be held.

According to a press release, the flu shot drive-thru is being hosted by University Health System and Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez in order to "reduce the potential risk of overlapping respiratory illnesses within our community."

Medical experts say if you end up with a severe case of the flu and the coronavirus at the same time, the results could be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends getting only one shot this year - unless it is your first time ever getting the vaccine, in which case you should consider two.