SAN ANTONIO — During this coronavirus pandemic, there is a free activity kit available to help kids learn and have fun at the same time. THE NUFF activity kit includes coloring sheets, a maze and other activities.

The kit was inspired by a children’s book called THE NUFF. The book was written by a woman named Veronica Waldrop. Before she died from breast cancer in 2017, Waldrop wanted to make sure her two daughters and every girl in the world, knew that they were enough, or, "a NUFF."

The NUFF

She often wore a unicorn costume around her kids to bring positivity to their lives. The book takes readers through different adventures where a unicorn with a broken horn learns what it means to be enough.

Waldrop’s initiative continues to help girls in the form of the activity kit, which is free to download on National Unicorn Day, April 9th.

The NUFF

“Children need to be celebrated and nurtured and loved, especially during this season of uncertainty for our country and beyond. I am doing my best as a father to remind my daughters that they are special, despite the distance required to stay healthy and safe during these unprecedented circumstances,” said Will Waldrop, husband of Veronica.

“This is a difﬁcult time for us as a family and undoubtedly for you, but we can get through this together, especially if we remind our children that they are a NUFF.”

Some of the educational components of the kit were developed by book and Pre-K 4 SA. The kit offers coloring sheets, a maze, a word search and activities to build confidence.

“We cannot stop educating our children even though we are distancing ourselves worldwide,” said Dr. Sarah Baray Pre-K 4 SA CEO. “THE NUFF provides a healthy and engaging outlet for families to remind their children -and especially their daughters- that even when times are tough, you have what it takes to get through the challenges.”

If you buy the book, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to help provide additional copies of THE NUFF to other early education programs and nonproﬁts that focus on helping girls.

