SAN ANTONIO — A fourth travel-related coronavirus case has been confirmed by the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

According to a release from the mayor's office, Metro Health is conducting a detailed investigation to see who this individual came in contact with. They are in isolation at home, and officials say this is not a community spread case.

“The four cases we have confirmed are all travel-related,” said Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick. “People understandably want to know where these individuals have been within our community.

"If they have not been anywhere that may have risked exposing the public to the virus, for the privacy of the individuals, we will not be sharing their past locations and activity. Our community can help minimize the spread of the virus by practicing good hygiene habits, social distancing and staying home if they are sick.”

This comes the same day San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a third Public Health Emergency declaration to prohibit mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

"We also strongly recommend that people avoid social gatherings of 10 or more,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “The declaration also includes guidelines for spacing in restaurants to ensure safe social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The declaration exempts the following from "mass gatherings":

People in multiple, separate enclosed spaces in a single building

The San Antonio International Airport

Schools

Places of worship

Museums

Transit centers

Offices

Hotels and residential buildings

Grocery stores

Malls and other retail

Bars and restaurants

Hospitals and Medical facilities

Shelters

Jails

