No in-person learning: Fort Bend ISD will begin school year 100% online

There will be no in-person learning going on in Fort Bend ISD to start the 2020-21 school year.

HOUSTON — Fort Bend Independent School District will begin the upcoming school year with no in-person instruction or extra-curricular activities.

The district said daily online engagement will be required and in-person instruction will be phased in with small groups.

"Fort Bend ISD will begin the 2020-21 School Year 100% online in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures. No in-person extracurriculars will occur during this period of distance learning," the district said on social media.

Before returning to work, the district said, "All staff will be required to complete a daily health assessment prior to reporting to work. All staff, students and visitors will undergo a non-contact temperature check prior to entering FBISD schools and facilities. Face coverings will be required of all staff, students and visitors.

"Classrooms will utilize a ratio of 45 sq ft per student. Class sizes may vary depending on the size of the room.

"Each school and campus will have a COVID-19 Crisis Team, and FBISD will follow all reporting and notification guidelines."

Last week, the TEA made an announcement on guidelines for the upcoming school year. It drew swift criticism from Fort Bend ISD, which issued a lengthy statement:

"The TEA’s announcement is disappointing because the guidance, as written, does not provide local school districts with the flexibility to make decisions based on local data or community and staff values and expectations.

"While it is our intent to provide daily face-to-face classroom learning for any student selecting that option, we cannot commit to such a plan until we survey teachers to determine their willingness and ability to return to face-to-face instruction."