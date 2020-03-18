SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced that he would be requesting the County Commissioner's Court to increase his powers as judge in order to extend the county's emergency declaration for another 30 days.

During a Wednesday morning news conference with other county leaders, Wolff stated that various sites will begin testing potential coronavirus patients. He explained that as increased testing becomes available, it is likely that more positive cases of coronavirus will be identified.

Two of the testing sites that will be made available include the Freeman Coliseum and the AT&T Center.

Additionally, Wolff said county leaders are working on a number of new initiatives that will be made available to accommodate those who test positive.

Here are some of the changes being implemented and programs being worked on to assist the community during the coronavirus pandemic:

Bexar County Manager David Smith plans to add a disease expert to staff.

Working on a program that would invest $5 million to provide interest-free loans and a number of grants for small businesses in the community that have suffered as a result of coronavirus. A plan for this is set to be presented at the next commissioner's court meeting on Tuesday. Judge Wolff said: "We want our small business community to know that we are standing with them." The county will partner with LiftFund to make this possible.

The Area Foundation and United Way are working on a program, tentatively called the COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, that would be designed to help families that are suffering as a result of the coronavirus. This plan would ensure that families in need would have resources made available to them.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti also announced that his team is working on the following:

A plan to accept forms of payment that coincide with social distancing recommendations.

Possibly postponing certain payment requirements, including vehicle registrations.

Requesting that the county cancel all delinquent property tax disclosures sales for the months of April and May.

Possibly stopping foreclosures for the next 60 days.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez announced the following changes that are being implemented to limit person-to-person contact:

Victims of crime will be asked to communicate with attorneys via telephone.

Limited contact procedures will apply to some cases involving witnesses.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the following safeguards being put in place at the Bexar County Jail:

An alternate level of response for patrol calls for service; lessening the type of calls that require a deputy to limit interactions with the community.

Deputies are being asked to not unnecessarily enter businesses and home and to conduct business at a safe distance.

Jail metrics are being tracked. The county is looking to release non-violent misdemeanor offenders.

Every inmate is being screened, temperatures are being taken and questions are being asked. Additionally, inmates are being tested on their way out the door.

Deputies are being tested as they enter facilities.

These plans are all pending approval from the Commissioner's Court.