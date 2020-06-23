New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: Florida COVID-19 numbers

Nearly 13 percent of lab tests returned this weekend were positive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida saw a record-breaking rise in newly-confirmed coronavirus cases this weekend. Saturday's positive case numbers were reported by the state Sunday morning, and they showed June 27 had been the third-straight day where the number of positive lab results the state received was more than 8,500.

Subtracting total cases (141,075) on the state dashboard Sunday from the previous day's total (132,545) revealed 8,530 total new cases for June 27.

The state's recent increase in cases made national headlines and forced Florida to suspend drinking at bars to combat the spread of the virus.

The state has been battling a new outbreak since Phase Two of reopening began on June 5, with one study even saying it could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

New cases aside, how are we truly doing in Florida?

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in March there’s a pattern this virus follows: a rise in new cases first, then hospitalizations, followed by a bump in ICU visits and then, weeks later, we could experience a climb in deaths.

So, let’s see how our state is doing in each of those steps.

New cases

Here’s a sobering statistic: nearly 60 percent of our overall case total in Florida, which is up to 141,075 cases, has come since the start of June – and that’s not just because we’re testing more.

But, before we get into that, to answer a common question: Yes, we are testing a lot. For instance, 72,195 test results were turned into the health department on June 27. That's a slight decrease from the day prior, which had 78,318 tests turned in. But, it's also the third day in a row where more than 71,000 test results were received from the lab.

Now let's put that into context: According to state data, we’ve tested an average of 45,147 people per day in the last two weeks. That’s up more than 13,000 people, on average, from May.

However, we tested 41,000 people on June 5 and 1,253 people -- or 3 percent -- came back positive. We tested 36,328 people on June 23, and 15.84 percent had the virus, so the rate of infection is higher than it was earlier this month.

Even as the percent positivity rate has tapered in recent days, it was still nearly 13 percent on June 25 and 26. That means out of every 100 people being tested in Florida, 12-13 were infected. That's not insignificant.

On June 27, 12.4 percent of people new lab results were positive. If you consider our 14-day moving average, as pictured in the chart below, the percentage of people testing positive is generally increasing -- no matter how many total tests we're doing.

By the way, the World Health Organization has recommended a state consistently test at a positive rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span to continue reopening. That hasn’t happened in June, and yet the state moved to the next phase of reopening for 64 of 67 counties.

The last time the percent positivity was around 5 percent was on June 14.

All counties across the Tampa Bay area have seen record spikes in newly reported coronavirus cases this month. Hillsborough County has seen nearly 38 percent of its entire case total (since the pandemic began) in the last five days. Yes, days. Nearly, 33 percent of Pinellas County's cases have come in that same short window. So, there's no doubt our confirmed case numbers are trending in the wrong direction statewide and locally.

On June 26, Pinellas County had its highest reported number of new cases yet with 608. As of June 27, the median age of those sickened in the county was 38. And, the percent positivity rate was 10.6 percent -- down slightly from 13.3 percent the day before.

Pinellas has seen a total of 634 hospitalizations and 154 deaths since the pandemic began. That means about 11 percent of the people who get COVID-19 in Pinellas County end up in the hospital and approximately 3 percent die. Those numbers are consistent with statewide trends.

For June 26 in HIllsborough County, there were 1,102 new cases reported and a percent positivity rate of 17.1 percent. So, more than 17 out of every 100 people tested in the county are infected. There was a slight decline on June 27 in Hillsborough with 787 new cases and a 14.5 percent positive rate.

Countywide, there have been 602 hospitalizations and 132 deaths since tracking began. From a percentage standpoint, that's better than Pinellas County. Only about 6 percent of people who tested positive in Hillsborough County were hospitalized. Sadly, 1 percent of the people who were positive died.

The average age of the person infected has dipped drastically. In March, the median age in Florida for a positive test was 65. In the last 14 days, it was in the mid-30s, with Hillsborough the youngest in Tampa Bay at 34.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Unfortunately, the state isn’t very transparent when it comes to a trend of new hospitalizations, especially if they’re COVID-19 related. The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) does update hospital bed and ICU availability by county, but there’s not a way to backdate the data on this dashboard.

The hospital bed availability in Florida is at 26.52 percent as of June 28. The adult ICU availability is at 24.07 percent, up slightly from the 22 percent we saw at one point two weeks ago.

Again, that doesn’t exactly tell the entire story either.

Miami-Dade County, which has seen 26 percent of the state’s cases, has been more open about COVID-19 hospitalizations. From June 9 to June 21, COVID-19 admitted patients were up at Miami-area hospitals.

As for our counties, Pinellas has been the most transparent, with a dashboard that shows the healthcare system capacity and what’s occupied by COVID-19 patients. Pinellas reported 18.9 percent of ICU beds available on June 28, with 19.2 percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. Most ventilators were available -- with 79.4 percent of them not in use. However, despite that insight, there’s no chart to track the increase or decrease of hospitalizations like Miami-Dade County has.

Hillsborough County gave us a better idea of what they’re dealing with, thanks to data provided by Dr. Douglas Holt, the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough Director, during Monday’s Emergency Policy Group meeting.

Earlier this month, COVID-19 hospital admissions were up, with an average of 27-30 per day. The total hospitalized and admitted to the ICU is up 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration sent the following information on Wednesday, June 24:

"According to data from our Emergency Status System, there are more Class 1 Hospital and ICU beds available now as a percentage than at the beginning of the public health emergency. On March 2, hospitals reported 12 percent general bed availability and 13 percent ICU bed availability. Statewide, we have more availability now, with more than 23 percent general bed availability and 19 percent ICU bed availability today.

Hospitals plan and prepare for surge, although that additional capacity is not reflected on the Agency’s dashboard. Hospitals have the ability to convert beds and bring additional ICU beds online in a surge situation when necessary. Within 48 hours, hospitals have the capability to dramatically increase statewide staffed capacity in the event of a surge situation."

Deaths

Overall in Florida, 3,518 people have died after being infected with the coronavirus. That death total has been dipping since the end of May, which is good, but the state lists deaths on its dashboard by the date of death, not the day it’s reported, so that total is constantly in flux.

For example, the Florida Department of Health reported 29 resident deaths when we checked on June 28, but the dashboard for June 27 (when that data would have been gathered) only lists 6.

Data compiled based on state information and The COVID Tracking Project suggest our daily deaths have remained relatively consistent -- from a trend standpoint -- throughout the pandemic.

The hope is that with hospitals better equipped to handle the pandemic, an abundance of available ventilators and an advancement in medicine, deaths can be prevented.

The age of those testing positive could play a factor in minimizing lives lost, as well.

The bottom line is this: Cases are reaching record levels, and we’re testing thousands more per day than we were in May. But, more people are coming down with the virus, and the difference in tests to percent positives isn’t drastic.

Hospitalizations and ICU use is tough to track in Florida, but are up in both Miami-Dade and Hillsborough County, according to recent data provided, but the number of people passing away has been stable.

It needs to stay that way or improve to move beyond this pandemic.

If you'd like to review any of the data directly, for yourself, click here to visit the state health department website.

