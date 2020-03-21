NEW YORK — The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights to New York City area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region. The directive also affects Philadelphia International Airport.

