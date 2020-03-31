KERR COUNTY, Texas — Officials with Peterson Regional Medical Center have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Kerr County.

According to a post on the Peterson Health official Facebook page, the patient, who is a resident of Kerr County, was admitted to PRMC and then discharged to self-isolate pending results.

At this time, the case appears to be from direct contact due to travel history.

Peterson Health, along with the Texas Department of State Health Services are working to identify anyone who has come into close contact with the patient.