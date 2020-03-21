SAN ANTONIO — Lately, people across San Antonio are finding themselves at home a lot more than they’re probably used to.

And for some – their home sweet home – may be turning sour.

Many people find emotional balance by visiting friends, exercising at the gym, or even going to a favorite bar.

Well right now those options are off the table and they might be having a hard time at home.

So I went to an expert on how we can all find balance in this new world.

Author, Speaker, and Mindset Mender Cheryl Jones recommended limiting the amount of information that we are consuming, "That means that maybe you only watch the news in the morning and the evening. You don’t listen all day for what the updates are. You also might limit how much you’re reading on the web.”

That’s right – you need to be the filter.

Right now, too much information for too long can bring you down. Jones says it “causes our fear and negative emotions to go up.”

Instead of focusing on what you can’t do – call up your friends and family who are going through a similar experience.

Jones explained, "It’s not just a few of us sequestered or quarantined, it’s all of us. Loneliness is one of the most devastating things especially for seniors”

Many people rely on routine for friendship, interaction, and connection.

So a simple phone call can go a long way.

Finally, know that this new reality isn’t forever.

“Know that this is temporary and try not to judge them and try not to judge yourself because judging yourself doesn’t do anything positive," Jones said.

So these are important things to keep in mind as more states across the country are ordering people to shelter in place.

It looks like we may be in this situation for a while.

You can learn more about Cheryl Jones’ books and web series at simplythebestresults.com