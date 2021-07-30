UIW nurses and east-side churches team up to fight COVID-19

"I think we forget how important prevention is. We focus on sick care, but what's going to keep us alive is prevention and getting (the) shot."

SAN ANTONIO — Churches on the east side have opened their doors to nurses from the University of the Incarnate Word, as part of a team-up to combat a resurgent coronavirus.

With help from the City of San Antonio, they're working together to bring vaccines to the east side.

Pastor Stan Sparrow said it's an honor to help save lives together.

"We've been blessed with the knowledge," Sparrow said. "As the Word says, all good and perfect gifts from God. God has blessed man with the ability to come up with a vaccine that can save our lives."

They're offering free back-to-school vaccines as well as COVID-19 vaccines. Those who get their COVID-19 shot will also receive a free admission ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Linda Hook is an assistant professor in the School of Nursing at UIW, and she said the incentives are working.

"We had a lady come in and say, 'Do you have covered vaccine here?' Yes. 'Do you have to say yes to Texas tickets'? Yes. 'I came because of that!'" Hook said.

But some people still have concerns when they come in. Hook takes the time to listen and answers their questions as best she can.

"I think we forget how important prevention is. We focus on sick care, but what's going to keep us alive is prevention and getting (the) shot," Hook said. “And I'm sorry I don't have all the answers, but I'm a scientist and I wouldn't do it unless I knew I had good science."

Sparrow admires the persistence of the nurses, along with their presence in his church.

"When you know that you have RNs and nurses all here to serve the people, it gives you a certain amount of confidence," Sparrow said.

Hook hopes that confidence carries over to the next church they visit.

"It's like the pastor said: It's about humanity and we need to protect humanity," Hook said. "And I hope everyone does decide it's their chance to protect humanity."

Upcoming UIW pop-up sites:

August 2-3, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church (3310 East Commerce)

August 4-6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dawson Center (2500 East Commerce)

August 9-12, at Second Baptist Church (3310 East Commerce)

August 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dawson Center (2500 East Commerce)