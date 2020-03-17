SAN ANTONIO — A fifth person has been shown to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to an official with the City of San Antonio.

A spokesperson with the Health Department stated that the patient is "under investigation, but confirmed positive." They also noted that all positive cases are listed on the city's website.

It is not clear at this time whether or not the case is travel-related.

This fifth case comes less than 24 hours after Metro Health confirmed the fourth travel-related coronavirus case in the city. Officials pointed out that that case was not a community spread case.

So far, there have been no known cases of community spread.

First responders and those who work in the health field are able to get tested at a coronavirus drive-thru testing facility.

