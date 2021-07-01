Field hospitals in Bexar county ready to go if hospital capacity overflows

Right now, the positivity rate in Bexar County is almost 25% and currently 33% of all hospital patients in Bexar county have the coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus numbers are surging in Texas. Tuesday was the second time the state has reporter over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases. Some counties have even had to start building field hospitals due to shrinking hospital capacity.

“The stress on our hospitals systems continue to increase. There are 1,318 patients in our hospitals. That’s an all time high for the region,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

A fate that could be headed for Bexar County. “Should people be worried? We’re definitely concerned,” UT Health San Antonio Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Leverence said.

“The numbers continue to increase. So we are getting close to the need for more severe measures,” Dr. Leverence said.

Dr. Leverence says field hospitals that were built last summer at the Freeman Coliseum during the second coronavirus surge are on standby.

“Our goal is to stop the need for a potential field hospital and a lot of measures are being taken. For instance, we’re creating more bed capacity in hospitals by no longer doing elective surgeries,” Dr. Leverence said.

On top of that he says they expect 1,300 more contract nurses to be in San Antonio by the end of the week. The doctors says those nurses would be the ones to work the field hospitals if needed, but he hopes it doesn’t come down to that.