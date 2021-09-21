Federal rationing of monoclonal antibody treatment should not impact Freeman infusion site, state says

Texas will open more antibody infusion sites, as at least one local rural hospital stops offering the drug in short supply and high demand.

SAN ANTONIO — A spokesperson for the South Texas Regional Advisory Council says Monoclonal Antibody infusion will continue as normal at the Freeman Coliseum, despite a federal change that will redirect doses away from Texas.

More than 4,600 people have taken infusions at the Freeman since Aug. 10. The spokesperson said the facility can offer 144 treatments each day, and "the daily number of infusions remains pretty constant."

Monoclonal Antibody treatment has proven effective at preventing COVID-19 sickness from becoming severe. It is recommended for infected people who are at high risk for severe illness, but do not yet need the hospital.

Because the drug is in high demand and short supply, the federal government will no longer allow treatment providers to order directly from the drug manufacturer. Instead, they will have to coordinate with the state to secure doses.

In justifying the decision, the White House noted that 7 southern states have ordered 70 percent of the nation's drug doses. Many of these states, including Texas, have prioritized COVID-19 treatment over prevention.

The change forced Medina Regional hospital in Hondo to stop offering the treatment, at least temporarily.

Hospital leaders in Alabama and Florida say the sudden policy shift has created issues for treatment providers. In some cases, sick patients are turned away.

At San Antonio's COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday, county leaders said they're not aware of any local providers struggling to find doses. A spokesperson from Christus Health confirmed their operations have not yet been affected, either.

Still, leaders warned San Antonio residents against relying on the drug in lieu of a vaccine.