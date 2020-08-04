ANGLETON, Texas — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to a group accused of selling chlorine dioxide products with “misleading claims.”

FDA and FTC investigators say the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing is peddling chlorine dioxide products under the name “Miracle Mineral Solution.” They fraudulently claim it can treat or prevent COVID-19 in adults and children, according to the FDA.

“This is especially concerning since children are a vulnerable population that may be at greater risk for adverse reactions from consuming chlorine dioxide,” the FDA said in a statement.

Life-threatening adverse reactions

The FDA has received reports of people experiencing serious adverse reactions after drinking chlorine dioxide products, including:

Respiratory failure caused by a serious condition where the amount of oxygen carried through the blood stream is greatly reduced (methemoglobinemia);

Changes in the electrical activity of the heart (QT prolongation), which may lead to potentially fatal abnormal heart rhythms;

Life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration;

Acute liver failure;

Low blood cell counts, due to the destruction of red blood cells faster than the body can make it (hemolytic anemia), which required a blood transfusion;

Severe vomiting; and

Severe diarrhea

Fraudulent Cure Claims

Chlorine dioxide products have not been shown to be safe and effective for any use, including COVID-19, but these products continue to be sold as a remedy for autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and flu, among other conditions.

“Despite previous warnings, the FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19. The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

Chlorine dioxide kits are sold online under other names, including Miracle Mineral Supplement and Master Mineral Solution.

‘Non-religious’ church

Genesis II, which has a branch in Angleton, has 48 hours to correct the violations or face legal action.

The Angleton branch appears on Google maps as a small barbecue joint that sells “heavenly food.” We reached out to them but haven’t had a reply.

On their website, they call themselves a “non-religious” church that “does good deeds and believes in good health for all mankind.”

Their headquarters are in the Dominican Republic but the website lists chapters all over the world.

