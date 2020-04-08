FBI warns about unreliable tests at New Braunfels healthcare facility

Special agents suspect the COVID tests given at 'Living Health Holistic Healthcare' shouldn't have been used.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — FBI San Antonio is warning about coronavirus tests at a New Braunfels facility.

Special agents suspect the COVID tests given at 'Living Health Holistic Healthcare' shouldn't have been used. On Monday, the FBI said they had some patients come forward, and they're still looking for more. They're not revealing much more about the case.

Retired FBI Agent Fred Olivares is not affiliated with the case, and doesn't have all the facts. However, Olivares gave KENS 5 his perspective.

"The tests are unreliable period," he said.